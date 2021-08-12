Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 of a family die as pick-up hits motorcycle in Sangrur
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:05 AM IST

SANGRUR

Three members of a family, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a Mahindra Pick-up between Kheri and Gagarpur villages on the Kular road on Wednesday.

The driver of the pick-up fled after the accident. Police have registered a case on the basis of the vehicle’s registration number.

Those dead were identified as Malwinder Singh, 27, his mother Amarjit Kaur, 47 and daughter Gagandeep Kaur, 7, of Lehal Kalan village near Lehragaga.

Sub-Inspector Santokh Singh of Sadar police station, Sangrur, said the three were on their way to Lehal Kalan from Gagarpur side. “The bodies were sent for post-mortem. A hunt has been launched to nab the pick-up driver,” said the police official.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the sadar police station.

