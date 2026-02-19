3 sentenced to life imprisonment in Ludhiana double murder case

The court of additional sessions judge Dr Rajneesh has convicted three accused, including a woman, in a double murder case involving a 36-year-old man and his mother-in-law. The court awarded life imprisonment to all three convicts and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each. The court of additional sessions judge Dr Rajneesh has convicted three accused, including a woman, in a double murder case involving a 36-year-old man and his mother-in-law. The court awarded life imprisonment to all three convicts and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The convicts have been identified as Gopi Chand alias Gopi, Ahmad Ansari and his wife Kiran Devi, residents of Satjot Nagar.

The case dates back to November 20, 2022. The victims were Ravi, a resident of Satjot Nagar in Basant Avenue, and his 60-year-old mother-in-law Noor Jahan. An FIR in the case was registered on the statement of Ravina, wife of Ravi.

According to Ravina, the accused lived in the same labour quarters as her family. On September 17, 2022, her husband Ravi was consuming liquor outside their room, while Gopi was also drinking outside his own room. She alleged that Gopi, who had been harbouring a grudge against her husband without any reason, began abusing him and accused him of staring. When Ravi objected, Gopi allegedly called his associates Ahmad and Kiran to the spot.

Ravina stated that the trio then assaulted her husband with sticks and iron rods. When her mother Noor Jahan intervened to save him, she too was attacked and severely beaten. The accused fled the scene, leaving both victims critically injured.

She further told the police that she rushed them to a hospital, where they were given first aid and sent home. However, their condition worsened later, following which she took them to the Civil Hospital, where both Ravi and Noor Jahan succumbed to their injuries.

After examining the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the court held the three accused guilty of the double murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment.