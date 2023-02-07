Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 30 civilians, 31 security personnel killed in J&K in 2022: Centre

30 civilians, 31 security personnel killed in J&K in 2022: Centre

Published on Feb 07, 2023 11:54 PM IST

Seven civilians and 23 others were injured in the first month of 2023, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

As many as 30 civilians and 31 security personnel were killed and 221 others injured in violence perpetrated by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Seven civilians and 23 others were injured in the first month of 2023, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply.

“The government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

A total of 41 civilians and 42 security personnel were killed and 192 others were injured in 2021, he said.

The minister said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out several governance reforms, including in the area of government recruitment and a large-scale recruitment drive has been carried out in the most transparent manner after the formation of the union territory.

Rai said, “33,426 vacancies of gazetted and non-gazetted categories have been identified in the government of Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 25,450 vacancies have (had) been filled till December 2022. Recruiting agencies have advertised 7,976 vacancies for recruitment.”

