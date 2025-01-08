30 IAS officers promoted in Haryana

The Haryana government on Tuesday promoted 1995 batch IAS officer Vijayendra Kumar to the chief secretary’s grade. Kumar will be designated as additional chief secretary, effective January 1. The state government also promoted 2000 batch IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal as principal secretary, effective January 1. Proforma promotion was granted to Agarwal’s batch mate, Nitin Yadav, who is on central deputation. The Haryana government promoted 2000 batch IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal as principal secretary, effective January 1. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Seven IAS officers of the 2009 batch were also promoted to super time scale as commissioner and secretary with effect from January 1. They are Yash Garg, Pankaj, Mani Ram Sharma, Sujan Singh, Ashok Kumar Garg, Monika Malik and Mukesh Kumar Ahuja. The government also granted proforma promotion to their batch mate Sharandeep Kaur who is on central deputation.

The state government also granted selection grades to 12 IAS officers of the 2012 batch. They are Priyanka Soni, Dhirendra Khadgata, Shaleen, Amna Tasneem, Ajay Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Singh, Ritu, JK Abhir, Ram Kumar Singh, Sushil Kumar, Manoj Kumar and Shakti Singh. Seven IAS officers of the 2021 batch were granted senior time scale. These are Lakshit Sareen, Narendra Kumar, Nisha, Sonu Bhatt, Vishwajeet Chaudhary, Vivek Arya and Yash Jaluka.