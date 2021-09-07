30-bed mother, child care centre in Samrala soon: Punjab health minister

To provide quality health services to women and infants in Samrala sub-division, Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday announced a 30-bed mother and child care centre.

Sidhu was presiding over the installation ceremony of the first chairman of newly set-up Machhiwara Improvement Trust, Shakti Anand.

The Cabinet minister said that the new mother and child care centre would ensure best treatment facilities to the mothers and newborns of the area. He said that this would be a separate building from the Samrala civil hospital, adding that the work would start soon.

He added that once the building was operational, the required infrastructure and equipment would also be arranged and required gynaecologists, paediatricians, staff nurses, and other paramedical staff would also be appointed.

Sidhu said that the mother and child care centre would provide free treatment including medicines, food, newborn diet and transportation to the mother and child.

The minister also announced the upgrading of the Jhar Sahib Panjgrain and Hambowal health sub-centres to primary health centres. He also detailed the gathering about steps taken by the government during the first and second waves of Covid-19. He also appealed to the people to take optimum benefit of the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna by enrolling themselves for cashless treatment in government and private health institutions.

Meanwhile, Samrala MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon said that the formation of an Improvement Trust in Machhiwara would give impetus to the overall development of the historic town.

He said that this would further open new avenues of development and prosperity of the area in general and Ludhiana district in particular.

The projects of food processing industry and ITI at Machhiwara would be completed soon, he said, and added that every village panchayat in the constituency had received developmental grants worth ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh.