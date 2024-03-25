30L unaccounted cash recovered from luxury car near Circuit House

The flying squad team (FST) formed to maintain constant vigil and security in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday recovered ₹30.33 lakh from a luxury car during special checking near Circuit House. The occupant of the car failed to produce any documents. Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the flying squad team number 8 stopped a Volvo car near the Circuit house for checking and recovered ₹ 30,33,400 from the it. (HT file photo)

The FST informed the income tax department for further action.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the FST team number 8 stopped a Volvo car near the Circuit house for checking. Upon checking, they recovered ₹30,33,400 from the car. The occupant of the car, Harsh Arora of Ashok Nagar, failed to produce any document in his favour, following which the team seized the cash and informed the income tax department.

Earlier, on March 22, occupants of a car fled after abandoning the vehicle in Jagraon on seeing the police team. Police had at the time recovered ₹40.25 lakh from the car.

A total of 27 FSTs are operational in Ludhiana parliamentary constituency and 42 in the district. One FST comprises four personnels from various departments and are deployed round-the-clock to conduct checks at polling booths. The squads are entrusted to maintain constant vigilance and security and to ensure the electoral process proceeds without hindrances or irregularities.

It was learnt that the district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney had already announced that the candidates, members of any political party, agents of the candidates are only allowed to carry ₹50,000 cash with them as per the orders of the Election Commission of India till the model code of conduct is in place. Besides, election material – including posters, banners, handbills and hoardings above ₹10,000 value is not allowed to be transported.

The DC said the enforcement agencies could stop the people carrying the cash and question them. The people who do not belong to any political party should keep a record of the cash with them.

The DC further added that traders, businessmen and industrialists can carry cash up to ₹10 lakh with the record of the transaction. In the case of a cash transaction of ₹10 lakh and above the matter would be sent to the income tax department.