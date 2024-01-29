 30-year-old stabbed to death in carjacking bid in Patiala - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 30-year-old stabbed to death in carjacking bid in Patiala

30-year-old stabbed to death in carjacking bid in Patiala

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jan 29, 2024 06:42 AM IST

His friend, who was with him at the time, told the police that they had stopped on Passey Road when three unidentified men turned up there and attacked Kataria with a knife.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly during a carjacking attempt on Passey Road in Patiala on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly during a carjacking attempt on Passey Road in Patiala on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (HT File)
A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly during a carjacking attempt on Passey Road in Patiala on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Sameer Kataria.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

His friend, who was with him at the time, told the police that they had stopped on Passey Road when three unidentified men turned up there and attacked Kataria with a knife.

The men also fired some shots in the air, the friend said, adding that the trio subsequently snatched their car. However, as the trio attempted to speed away, they ended up crashing the car following which they fled on foot.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.

Superintendent of police (city) Mohammed Sarfraz said cops have recovered an empty cartridge and a magazine from the crime spot. He added that investigation was underway to identify and nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On