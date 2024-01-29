30-year-old stabbed to death in carjacking bid in Patiala

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly during a carjacking attempt on Passey Road in Patiala on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly during a carjacking attempt on Passey Road in Patiala on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Sameer Kataria.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

His friend, who was with him at the time, told the police that they had stopped on Passey Road when three unidentified men turned up there and attacked Kataria with a knife.

The men also fired some shots in the air, the friend said, adding that the trio subsequently snatched their car. However, as the trio attempted to speed away, they ended up crashing the car following which they fled on foot.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.

Superintendent of police (city) Mohammed Sarfraz said cops have recovered an empty cartridge and a magazine from the crime spot. He added that investigation was underway to identify and nab the accused.