32-year-old doctor ends life in Mohali’s Phase 2

The doctor was living alone in a rented house in Phase 2, Mohali, for the last three months and worked at a private hospital in Sector 34, Chandigarh
A pack of five atracurim vials, a paralytic drug used in anaesthesia, was lying near the doctor, with four of the vials empty, said Mohali police. (iStock)
A pack of five atracurim vials, a paralytic drug used in anaesthesia, was lying near the doctor, with four of the vials empty, said Mohali police.
Published on Jul 06, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 32-year-old doctor allegedly ended his life by injecting himself with a paralytic drug used in anaesthesia at his rented accommodation in Phase 2 on Monday night.

The doctor, who hailed from Rupnagar, was living alone in the rented house for the last three months and worked at a private hospital in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

“The doctor called his mother around 11 pm about the location of his money and asked her to pick it up. On this, she got suspicious and reached his house. When he did not open the door, she called the police control room. Police responded within minutes and on opening the door, found the doctor dead on the bed,” inspector Sumit Mor, station house officer (SHO), Phase 1.

“A pack of five atracurim vials, used in anaesthesia, was lying near him. Only four vials were found on the spot and all were empty. The doctor had a bottle of glucose and a syringe in one hand,” he said.

He further said they had taken the deceased’s mobile phone and Apple iPad, which will be examined.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the statement of the deceased’s mother. The autopsy will be conducted at the Phase-6 civil hospital on Wednesday.

Wednesday, July 06, 2022
