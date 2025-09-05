34 health institutions to get new CT scan machines: Himachal health minister

Health and family affairs minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil while chairing a high power purchase committee meeting stated on Thursday that 34 health institutions would soon be equipped with the state-of-the-art CT scan machines. Himachal health and family affairs minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil (File)

He said that the procurement and installation of these machines would be completed within three months and by December, 2025, the machines would be installed. “This would offer modern and reliable CT scan services to the people at nearby places and would also reduce their dependence on private service providers,” stated the Health Minister.

These machines would be installed at civil hospitals in Paonta Sahib, Rajgarh, Arki, Nalagarh, Nadaun, Dehra, Jawali, Amb, Chopal, Rohru, Theog, Reckong Peo, Mandi, Bilaspur, Nurpur, Ghumarwin, Karsog, Sundernagar, Sarkaghat Jogindernagar, Manali, Anni, Bharmour, Chowari and Bhoranj; zonal hospitals at Dharamshala and DDU Shimla; regional hospitals Una, Solan, Keylong and Kullu, MGMSC Khaneri Rampur and various other places.

“The chief minister has conveyed that the requirements of the health sector would be fulfilled without any financial constraint in order to provide quality services to the patients,” said Shandil, adding that that the chief minister has asked to prepare a list of health institutions under construction and the budget required to ensure timely construction alongwith the staff requirement in the health institutions. He has ensured that once the estimates are prepared, the government will release adequate funds for construction and equipping them with the modern machinery.

Shandil added that five Phaco machines have been procured for Chamba Medical College, Zonal Hospital Chamba and civil hospitals Rohru, Paonta Sahib and Una, and the installation process was underway in most of them.

He added that the government has decided that quality items would be included in the baby care kits and a total number of 18 items would be provided to the new born babies born in government and private institutions in the state. The samples of these kits have reached the government and once the quality of these samples is tested by a specialist team, the orders would be placed.