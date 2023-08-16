35 injured as bus overturns in Hisar

At least 35 passengers were injured when the bus they were travelling in from Delhi to Rajasthan overturned around 2 am on Monday near Hansi in Hisar, said police. At least 35 passengers were injured when the bus they were travelling in from Delhi to Rajasthan overturned around 2 am on Monday near Hansi in Hisar, said police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

According to an official spokesman of Hansi police, the incident took place when suddenly an animal came in front of the bus near Hansi and the driver applied breaks and it overturned.

“ Around 35 passengers received injuries and five of them have sustained critical injuries. The injured were rushed to several hospitals in Hansi and those who sustained serious injuries have been referred to Hisar civil hospital,” he added.

He said that police have reached the spot and an investigation had been started. The bus has been now parked near a petrol pump.

