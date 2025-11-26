350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur: New India doesn’t bows before terrorism, says Modi in Kurukshetra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that India will not compromise on its security despite desiring peace, citing ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a key example. “The whole world has witnessed that the new India neither fears, nor stops, nor bows before terrorism. Today’s India is moving forward with full strength, courage, and clarity,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a programme organised to mark the martyrdom anniversary. (PMO)

Speaking at a state-level event in Jyotisar, Kurukshetra, commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, PM Modi said the Guru’s teachings emphasised that we should neither frighten nor live in fear of anyone.

Beginning his near 25-minute address, PM Modi recalled his visit to Ayodhya earlier in the day and said, “Today is a wonderful confluence of India’s heritage”.

“This morning, I was in Ayodhya, the city of Ramayana, and now I am here in Kurukshetra, the city of the Gita. We are all here paying homage to Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his 350th martyrdom day. I respectfully bow to all the saints and respected Sangat present among us at this event,” he said.

“Five or six years ago, another remarkable coincidence occurred. In 2019, on November 9, when the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ram Temple was announced, I was in Dera Baba Nanak for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor. I prayed that the path to the construction of the Ram Temple would be paved, that the aspirations of millions of Ram devotees would be fulfilled, and all our prayers were fulfilled. That very day, the decision came in favour of the Ram Temple,” he added.

Modi said that Guru Tegh Bahadur considered the defence of truth, justice, and faith as his dharma, and he upheld this dharma by sacrificing his life. On this historic occasion, the government of India also dedicated a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin at the feet of the ninth Sikh guru.

The PM noted that before the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Kashmiri Hindus were being forcibly converted to Islam by the Mughal aggressors. In this crisis, a group of the oppressed sought the support of Guru Sahib, he added.

Emphasising that the government has sought to connect every pilgrimage site of the Gurus with the vision of modern India, Modi further noted that whether it was completing the work of the Kartarpur Corridor, constructing the ropeway project at Hemkund Sahib, or expanding the Virasat-e-Khalsa Museum at Anandpur Sahib, all these tasks have been undertaken with full devotion, keeping the glorious tradition of the Gurus as the guiding ideal.

The PM used the important occasion to speak on the issue of addiction and drugs—a subject that concerned Guru Sahib—highlighting that this habit has pushed the dreams of many young people into deep challenges.

“The government is making every effort to eradicate this problem from its roots, but it is also a battle for society and families. At such a time, the teachings of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib serve both as inspiration and as a solution,” he said.

Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union ministers Manohar Lal, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishna Pal, president of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Haryana cabinet ministers and others were also present.

Earlier, the PM inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Panchjanya’, constructed in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna. He also visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre constructed at a cost of ₹200 crore where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance. Later in the evening, he also participated at Maha Aarti on the banks of Brahma Sarovar.