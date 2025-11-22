350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur: PM not likely to take part in events at Anandpur Sahib

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not likely to be a part of the commemorative events to mark the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Master Guru Teg Bahadur, being organised by the Punjab government at Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25. A Sikh priest carries the Guru Granth Sahib during a nagar kirtan organised by the Punjab government to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

“The Punjab government has not received any information about the PM’s visit,” Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha said.

According to an official in the state government, chief minister Bhagwant Mann has sought an appointment from the PMO to extend an invitation, but there has been no response.

The cabinet ministers from the state have already extended invitations to the chief ministers of different states and the ministers in the Union cabinet.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is also organising different events starting with the 350th Gurta Gaddi Diwas of the tenth master Guru Gobind Singh on November 23.

“We have extended an invitation to everyone, and there is no special invite for a particular person,” said an official in the Amritsar-based SGPC.

PM is also expected to attend the event being organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25. Rekha Gupta led Delhi government is collaborating with the DSGMC in organising these event. A light and sound show already kicked off on Wednesday as part of the commemoration.

As per reports, the PM is likely to attend the event on November 25; however, a confirmation from the PMO is still awaited. President Droupadi Murmu and Union home minister Amit Shah have already confirmed their presence at the function.

“On all three days from November 23 to 25, we are organising Kirtan Darbar, and on the concluding day, we are expecting PM Modi, and we are hopeful of receiving a confirmation tomorrow,” said DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka.