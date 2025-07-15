Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur: SGPC to invite Prez, PM, CJI

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 09:38 AM IST

SGPC will invite President, Prime Minister, Union home minister, Lok Sabha speaker, Chief Justice of India, CMs of Indian states and Sikh MPs and provincial legislatures in foreign countries to the events to be organised to mark the 350th martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting, said, “All the members of the committee submitted suggestions, which will be implemented while planning the events. (ANI File)
The SGPC took the decision during a meeting of the coordination committee constituted to organise the centenary events, which was held at the gurdwara body head office and also attended by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting, said, “All the members of the committee submitted suggestions, which will be implemented while planning the events. It was unanimously decided that the SGPC will approach key personalities through deputations. Apart from inviting them for the events, requests will be made to the central and state governments to call special sessions dedicated to the centenary. Seminars will be organised by various universities on Guru Teg Bahadur and his history will be published in various languages in the country”.

He said, “A coffee table book and an inspirational video will be prepared for the devotees. In the name of Guru Teg Bahadur, a chair will be established at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib. To have inter-faith dialogue, an inter-faith conference will be organised on the occasion”.

While divulging the information about the nagar kirtans (Sikh processions) to be taken out on the occasion, he said one nagar kirtan will start from Assam which will culminate at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 23 after passing through different parts of the country. A nagar kirtan will start from Kashmir, while others will start from Delhi.

Dhami added that on the occasion, an appeal will be made to the governments for the release of the Sikh prisoners languishing in different jails of the country.

Representatives of various Sikh organisations, sects and Nihang bodies attended the meeting.

