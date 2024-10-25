3-day Chandigarh Carnival begins

Chandigarh’s annual fiesta “Chandigarh Carnival” and CII northern region’s CII Chandigarh Fair will be inaugurated on Friday for the residents to enjoy. Chandigarh carnival is being organised by the UT’s tourism department from Friday to Sunday at Leisure Valley in Sector 10. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chandigarh carnival is being organised by the UT’s tourism department from Friday to Sunday at Leisure Valley in Sector 10. On Friday, sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj will perform at the open ground opposite the Government Museum and Art Gallery from 7 pm onwards. On day 2, there will be a live performance by the band “Fero Fluid” and on the concluding day, singer Mohammad Irfan will entertain visitors at the same venue. Various other events and activities are planned by the UT.

Consumer goods on display at CII fair

CII Chandigarh Fair will be organised from Friday to October 28 at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh. With over 280 exhibitors and stunning pavilions from states like Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, this year’s event is set to be a shopping paradise, where there’s something for everyone. The fair will run daily from 10 am to 8 pm.

CII northern region’s regional director Prashant AN expressed his excitement about this year’s event. “The 27th edition of the CII Chandigarh Fair is not just about shopping, it is a platform that celebrates the rich cultural diversity of India while promoting local craftsmanship and MSMEs. The Fair serves as a key economic driver for artisans and small businesses, and we are committed to providing them with the visibility they deserve. We invite everyone to join us in supporting these local talents and enjoy the festive spirit that the Fair brings to the tricity region,” he said.