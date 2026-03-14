3-day meet begins: RSS marks centenary year with 5,000 new shakhas, contact with 10 cr people

The three-day Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (all-India representatives’ assembly) began at Madhav Srishti in Samalkha, Panipat. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale at the inaugural ceremony of the national representatives’ assembly at Samalkha in Panipat district on Friday. (HT Photo)

The meeting, which marks the beginning of the organisation’s centenary year, was inaugurated by sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale with floral tributes to a portrait of Bharat Mata. The organisation also paid tribute to Maharashtra’s former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and noted actor Dharmendra.

The assembly, the highest decision-making body of the Sangh, is being attended by 1,489 delegates from across the country. Attendees include senior office-bearers, kshetra and prant functionaries, and top representatives from 32 affiliated organisations, including BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the meet, RSS saha sarkaryavah Mukunda CR highlighted a surge in the organisation’s footprint. “Over the past two to three years, dedicated efforts to expand branch activities have resulted in the addition of over 5,820 new shakhas and an expansion into 3,943 new geographical locations within a single year,” he said.

The assembly will review the progress of centenary programmes, including Vijayadashami celebrations, youth gatherings, and social harmony events conducted over the past year. A primary focus of the session is the Panch Parivartan (five-point transformation) campaign, which aims to drive social change through local branches. The leadership will also finalise the organisational roadmap for 2026 and outline the schedule forSangh Shiksha Varg (training camps).

Accompanied by All India Prachar Pramukh (publicity chief), Sunil Ambekar, Mukunda CR commented on the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, aligning the RSS leadership’s position with the Union government. “The stand taken by the government of India is the stand of the Sangh. This war should end as soon as possible,” Mukunda CR said, noting that the RSS remains in contact with Hindu organisations in the affected regions to ensure the community’s safety.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh, Mukunda CR expressed hope that conditions for the Hindu community there would improve. “There has been a tough time for Hindus in the neighbouring Bangladesh, which still prevails. We urge the new government in Bangladesh to take steps to secure the rights and interests of the Hindus,” he added. The Sangh also welcomed the government’s efforts to improve the security situation in Naxal-affected states and political instability in Manipur.

Mukunda also detailed the RSS’s ongoing “Home Contact Campaign”, under which contact has already been established with 10 crore households and 3,90,000 villages across several states. During this home contact drive, volunteers visited households—without any prejudice regarding caste or community—to meet with families and engage in a dialogue regarding the Sangh.

Mukund cited the example of Kerala where contact was established with over 55,000 Muslim households and more than 54,000 Christian families, all of whom warmly welcomed the volunteers. Across the country, over 36,000 Hindu conferences have been organised to date, covering a diverse range of locations including urban centres, rural areas, and remote tribal regions.