4 booked for molesting girl, assaulting male friend on New Year’s eve in Panchkula

Four persons have been booked for allegedly molesting a girl and attacking her male friend with sharp-edged weapons on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The incident took place in Panchkula’s Sector 10.

The accused have been identified as Kartik, a resident of Maya Garden Zirakpur, Nikhil Chauhan and Mayank, both residents of Sector 10, Panchkula, and Harshit, a resident of Saini Vihar, Phase 5 Baltana in Zirakpur.

As per information, the girl and her friends were at their friend’s house in Panchkula for a new year party. The girl and one of her friends had momentarily stepped out of the house when the accused allegedly molested her. When her male friend objected to it, he was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

On hearing the commotion, their other friends, who were on terrace of the house at the time, rushed to their help and also informed the police through the 112 helpline. Both parties were taken to the Sector 10 police post.

The girl’s injured friend, meanwhile, was first taken to Sector-6 civil hospital, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Based on the complaint, the accused have been booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several person with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-5 police station.