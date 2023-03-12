Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 excavators, 5 tippers seized for illegal mining in Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib

4 excavators, 5 tippers seized for illegal mining in Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 12, 2023 09:07 PM IST

In an operation conducted by the mining and geology department Punjab on Saturday night, four Poclain machines and five tippers have been seized from Swan river, where illegal mining was underway.

On the basis of confidential information, the mining department and the police jointly raided the villages adjacent to the Swan river at Anandpur Sahib. (HT File Photo)
Mining and geology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that on the basis of confidential information, the mining department and the police jointly raided the villages adjacent to the Swan river at Anandpur Sahib.

Hayer said that the government has zero tolerance against any kind of mafia and will not let any illegal activities take place. The department has provided necessary sand to consumers from 32 public sites at the rate of 5.50 per square feet, added Meet Hayer.

