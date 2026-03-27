4 held with banned tablets in Mohali

In a crackdown under the Punjab government’s anti-drug campaign “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, the Mohali police on Thursday busted a drug supply chain in the Dera Bassi sub-division, with the arrest of four persons. A total of 1,110 restricted tablets and capsules were recovered from their possession. (HT File)

A total of 1,110 restricted tablets and capsules were recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Saraswati Vihar; Ajay Kumar, alias Billa, of Mubarikpur village; Inderpal Singh of Sanghotha village and Gaurav Rana of Rajapur village.

According to police, Jasvir and Ajay attempted to flee from police custody, but sustained fractures in their limbs in the process. They were subsequently taken for medical treatment under police supervision.

Giving details, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said the action was carried out under the close supervision of Dera Bassi SP Bikramjit Singh Brar as part of an intensified drive against drug trafficking in the district.

According to police, special teams were constituted and deployed across the Dera Bassi sub-division to conduct extensive checking and patrolling. During the drive, police intercepted four suspicious individuals at different locations, leading to the registration of three separate NDPS Act FIRs at Dera Bassi, Lalru and Handesra police stations.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all four accused had prior criminal records, with multiple cases registered against them at various police stations in the region. Police suspect their involvement in a wider drug distribution network.

SSP Hans said further investigation was underway to trace the source and supply chain of the seized contraband, and identify other links in the network.