4 held with illegal weapons in Rohtak

Crime investigation agency (CIA)2 of Rohtak police on Tuesday night arrested four miscreants from near Baliyana bridge. The CIA team recovered five illegal pistols and 25 live cartridges from them. The arrested miscreants have been identified as Sundar, Sharan alias Rana, Aman alias Bila, all residents of Khidwali village and Pradeep alias Bobby of Ghadawadi village.

Rohtak CIA-2 wing in-charge Satish Kumar, said that a team of CIA staff was patrolling near the IMT area when they received information about the movement of four youths carrying illegal weapons going towards Baliyana bridge and planning to execute a crime.

“A checkpoint was set up and the cops asked the men to stop the bike. Upon checking, 5 illegal pistols and 25 live cartridges were recovered from them,” sub-inspector Satish Kumar added.