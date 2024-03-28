4 heritage items from Chandigarh auctioned for 23 lakh in Luxembourg

As many as four heritage furniture items from Chandigarh went under the hammer for ₹23.46 lakh at an auction in Luxembourg on Tuesday. Earlier in December, as many as five heritage articles from Chandigarh were auctioned for ₹ 75 lakh in Chicago, US. (HT)

A total of five artefacts, including a set of two easy armchairs, a writing chair, a low rectangular stool, a small desk and a set of two office cane chairs, all designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, were put up for auction. Among these, four items were sold, with the pair of easy arm chairs fetching ₹9.21 lakh.

In January, two heritage chairs from Chandigarh were sold for ₹40 lakh at an auction in Paris. The artefacts, also designed by Jeanneret and belonging to PGIMER, were sold by Piasa, an auction house in Paris.

Earlier in December, as many as five heritage articles from Chandigarh were auctioned for ₹75 lakh in Chicago, US.

Designed by Jeanneret, the items included a pair of folding armless easy chairs, a set of eight office chairs, a set of lighting desk and chair, a set of five low stools and a set of four stools.

On November 15, eight other heritage items designed by Jeanneret were auctioned for ₹45.09 lakh in the US.

These included a set of three stools, a set of four office chairs, a bench, a set of four dining chairs, a desk and chair, a folding screen, a daybed and an armchair.

Earlier, on October 26, 11 artefacts from the city were sold for ₹1.24 crore in the US. The auctioned items included a pair of committee chairs, a floor lamp, a desk and an armchair, a desk and a stool, a pair of armchairs, benches, stools, dining chairs and a daybed, all designed by Jeanneret. During another auction held on October 5, as many as 20 heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were auctioned in France for a total of ₹3.81 crore, the highest in 2023.