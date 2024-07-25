4 illegal colonies,10 illegal shops razed

Cracking the whip on illegal constructions, Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished four illegal colonies and 10 illegal shops established in different parts of the city on Thursday. MC razes 4 illegal colonies and 10 illegal shops; seals two factories being run in residential area in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The civic body teams also sealed two factories which were being run illegally in residential area of Jassian. Assistant town planner (ATP Zone C and D) Jagdeep Singh said that the drive against illegal constructions was conducted on the direction of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and will continue in the coming days. These illegal colonies and shops were being established in different areas of Zone D and C.

Five illegal shops were demolished on the road leading to Jwala Singh chowk from fish market, while five other illegal shops were demolished near Malhi palace.

Further, four illegal under-construction colonies were demolished in areas falling under Zone C. These were located near Kanganwal police post, Star road Lohara, near Eastman chowk and near Satsang Ghar in Lohara area.