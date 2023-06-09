Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 Independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP leader Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Jun 09, 2023 12:28 AM IST

Haryana MLAs Dharam Pal Gonder, Rakesh Daultabad, Randhir Singh and Somveer Sangwan expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the meeting

Four independent MLAs from Haryana on Thursday met BJP in-charge for the state Biplab Kumar Deb here, amid signs of differences between the party and its ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

BJP in-charge for Haryana Biplab Kumar Deb (File photo)
Deb said in a statement that Haryana MLAs Dharam Pal Gonder, Rakesh Daultabad, Randhir Singh and Somveer Sangwan expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the meeting.

The BJP leader said his party is leaving no stone unturned for the state’s progress under the “double engine” government.

The BJP joined hands with the JJP in 2019 to form government in Haryana after failing to get a majority. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala was made deputy chief minister.

However, leaders of the two parties have taken swipe at each other recently with Deb saying that the JJP did no favour to the BJP by supporting it as the regional party also joined the government.Both the parties have been non-committal on whether they would contest the 2024 assembly polls together.

When Chautala was recently asked for comment on some BJP leaders suggesting the party should fight the next year’s polls on its own, he said, “But what lies in the future...I am not an astrologer to predict that.””Do we have to limit the organisation to ten seats? Not at all. Will BJP fight to limit just 40 seats? Not at all. Both parties are preparing for 90 seats,” Chautala had then said.

