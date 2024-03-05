 4 killed, 3 injured as cab veers off road in Ramban - Hindustan Times
4 killed, 3 injured as cab veers off road in Ramban

4 killed, 3 injured as cab veers off road in Ramban

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 05, 2024 08:12 AM IST

A police officer said that the vehicle was on its way to Ukhrall from Maligam and rolled down the road near Chafkhani Maligam due to slippery conditions

At least four persons were killed and three injured after a Tata Sumo veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Maligam area of Pogal in Ukhrall tehsil of district Ramban on Monday, said officials.

The injured have been shifted to primary health centre at Ukhrall. (HT File)
A police officer said that the vehicle was on its way to Ukhrall from Maligam and rolled down the road near Chafkhani Maligam due to slippery conditions. The injured have been shifted to primary health centre at Ukhrall.

The dead have been identified as Abdul Wahid Bali, Aanayatullah , Mohammad Ayoub Bali and driver Sajjad Ahmad, all residents of Pogal.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic accident at Abas Morh,Maligam, Pogal in Ukhral. DC Ramban extends heartfelt condolences to grieving families. We stand in solidarity during these trying times. Immediate assistance: 1 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased & 50K to the injured,” Ramban deputy commissioner Baseer ul Haq Choudhary said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”.

