Four Punjab-origin men in their 20s have been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old delivery driver, also of Indian heritage, after an attack in Shrewsbury, western England. 4 Punjab-origin men charged with murder of delivery driver in England

Aurman Singh was pronounced dead at the scene when the local West Mercia Police attended reports of an attack in the Berwick Avenue area of the city last Monday and went on to arrest four men on suspicion of murder.

On Friday, Arshdeep Singh, 24, Jagdeep Singh, 22, Shivdeep Singh, 26, and Manjot Singh, 24, were charged with Aurman Singh’s murder and a fifth unnamed man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on police bail.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Aurman at this difficult time,” said Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, senior investigating officer at West Mercia Police.

“Our investigation is underway with officers carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to Aurman’s murder. We know Aurman was a delivery person, however at this stage we do not believe this was the motive for his death and we are not investigating this as a robbery,” he said.

“We believe those involved are known to each other and are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area. We have so far arrested five people in connection with the murder and are progressing all other lines of enquiry to locate and arrest outstanding suspects,” he added.

The suspects are from Tipton, Dudley and Smethwick in the West Midlands region of England.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family issued a statement via the police to say there were no words that could explain the impact the tragedy has had on their family.

“Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family. We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time,” the statement reads.

The police have appealed for anyone with information or digital footage of the attack to come forward.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON