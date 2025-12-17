4 shops targeted in late-night burglary in Ludhiana, 5 lakh cash stolen

In a late-night burglary, burglars targeted four shops at Kartar Complex near Clock Tower, breaking shutters and decamping with cash and goods worth over ₹5 lakh. The incident has raised serious questions over night patrolling, as the complex is situated on a busy main road with round-the-clock traffic. Following the incident, traders in the area expressed anger and concern, pointing out that the theft occurred on a main road despite continuous movement of vehicles at night. (HT Photo for representation)

Police said that some of the suspects were captured in the CCTVs installed in the market. The police claimed to identify one of the suspects. According to shop owners, burglars managed to break into four shops. The shop owners claimed that around ₹5 lakh in cash was stolen from a bedsheet shop, while another shop dealing in eyewear and jackets claimed that they lost ₹4,500 in cash along with some costly jackets. The theft came to light in the morning when shopkeepers arrived to open their establishments and found shutters damaged.

Shop owner Shiva said that his shop shutter was bent in the middle, a pattern seen on other shops in the complex as well. “When we checked the CCTV footage, four suspects were clearly seen,” he said. The CCTV footage shows a gang of four arriving at the complex around 1.30 am. One of the suspects used an iron rod to bend the main shutter of the complex, after which it was lifted easily. Three of the accused entered the basement shops, while one remained outside to keep watch. The entire act was captured on camera.

Following the incident, traders in the area expressed anger and concern, pointing out that the theft occurred on a main road despite continuous movement of vehicles at night. They demanded increased police patrolling to curb such crimes and ensure the safety of traders.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO at Division Number 1 police station, said that they have taken the CCTV footage into possession and initiated an investigation to trace the accused. One of the accused has been identified. “We will arrest all the accused very soon,” the SHO said. An FIR has been lodged in the matter.