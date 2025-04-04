40 hectares of forest land diverted for development in Chandigarh

Over the past 10 years, 40 hectares of forest land in Chandigarh has been diverted for non-forestry purposes. “Non-forestry purpose” refers to the clearing or repurposing of forest land for uses other than reforestation. According to a Forest Survey of India (FSI) report, Chandigarh’s forest cover has expanded by 9% over the past seven years, enhancing the city’s green landscape. (HT File)

The matter was raised during the ongoing session of the Lok Sabha, where, in response to a question, Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav stated that 40 hectares (98 acres) of forest land in Chandigarh had been diverted for non-forestry purposes between April 1, 2014, and March 31, 2024.

Yadav said a significant portion of forest land, approximately 39.82 hectares, was allocated for the construction of buildings at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Several new structures had been built as part of PGIMER’s expansion over the past decade.

The minister further stated that between 2014-15 and 2023-24, 40 hectares of forest land was approved for various non-forestry purposes, including infrastructure projects, under the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. “Environmental clearances (ECs) for these projects were granted under the provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, issued under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” the minister said.

It’s worth mentioning that according to a Forest Survey of India (FSI) report, Chandigarh’s forest cover has expanded by 9% over the past seven years, enhancing the city’s green landscape.

This growth includes all trees within the city as well as the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. The report also says that Chandigarh’s green cover has increased from 41% in 2017 to 50.05% in 2023—an approximate 9% jump.

The report further highlights that a key contributor to this expansion is the Greening Chandigarh Action Plan (GCAP), an annual blueprint collaboratively developed by various departments, including the forest department, the horticulture wing of the engineering department and the municipal corporation. Under this plan, each department sets annual plantation targets, playing a crucial role in increasing the city’s forest cover.

To enhance the quality of Chandigarh’s forest ecosystem, the forest department has prioritised the cultivation of indigenous species such as shisham, shahtoot, khair and babool, while phasing out the plantation of exotic species in recent years. This strategic shift has contributed to the city’s expanding green cover and promoted sustainable biodiversity.

Additionally, the department has actively engaged with key stakeholders, including NGOs, resident welfare associations, eco-clubs, and environmental societies, to safeguard existing forest areas and further expand green spaces. The distribution of free saplings to residents has also encouraged public participation in strengthening the city’s ecological balance.

The Forest Survey of India, headquartered in Dehradun, plays a crucial role in monitoring and reporting on the nation’s forest cover. Its biennial report, compiled using remote sensing data and ground verification, provides a comprehensive assessment of India’s forest resources through the Indian State of Forest Report (ISFR).