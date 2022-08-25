40 teams formed in Bhiwani to tackle lumpy skin disease in cattle
The animal husbandry and dairying department has formed 40 teams in Bhiwani to tackle the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle in the district. Bhiwani deputy director (animal husbandry and dairying department) Jaswant said these teams will look after the vaccination process and treat the infected cattle. “We have vaccinated 22,000 cattle in the district and nearly 55,000 goat pox vaccines will be delivered in one or two days,” he added.
Other short stories
Admissions for 2nd, 3rd year in Haryana colleges extended
KCGMC students protest ‘poor’ facilities
Fearing disruption of business, Ludhiana furniture traders protest against flyover design
Already running behind schedule, the project to construct an elevated road from Samrala chowk leading up to Ferozepur road has hit a roadblock with furniture traders near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Wednesday taking to streets against the design of the elevated road portion — flyover — being constructed in the vicinity. Meetings with legislators, National Highway Authority of India and district administration officials have failed to resolve the stand-off.
Jewellery worth ₹20L stolen from shop near Ludhiana’s Samrala Chowk
Unidentified persons burgled a jewellery shop located in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk in Ludhiana and fled with gold jewellery during the wee hours on Wednesday. The burglars also decamped with the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop, leaving no means for their identification. Father, aide held for pushing minor into prostitution Ludhiana Police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including the victim's father, for allegedly pushing a minor into prostitution.
ASI, patwari land in Haryana Vigilance Bureau net while taking bribe
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested two government officials red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 as bribes, respectively, and both the accused were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The VB team caught ASI Dharampal in Hisar while allegedly accepting Rs 15,000 as a bribe from complainant Dinesh Kumar of Mirchpur village now living at Sanjay Nagar in Hisar.
In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 70 lakh students yet to receive ₹1200 to buy uniforms
Of the 1.91 crore students in government primary and upper primary schools, nearly 70 lakh students are yet to get money for the purchase of school uniforms in their bank accounts as they are not linked to Aadhar cards. Director of basic education Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said no student would be barred from entering school for the want of a uniform.
11-year-old girl killed by stray cattle in Kurukshetra’s Shahbad
An 11-year-old girl was killed by stray cattle in Shahbad town of the Kurukshetra district. The family members told the police that the victim, Palak, was going to buy milk from the market when two stray bulls hit her. A bull crushed her under its feet and she died on the spot. Later, locals took her to the hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.
