40 teams formed in Bhiwani to tackle lumpy skin disease in cattle

The animal husbandry and dairying department has formed 40 teams in Bhiwani to tackle the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle in the district. Bhiwani deputy director (animal husbandry and dairying department) Jaswant said these teams will look after the vaccination process and treat the infected cattle. “We have vaccinated 22,000 cattle in the district and nearly 55,000 goat pox vaccines will be delivered in one or two days,” he added.

Admissions for 2nd, 3rd year in Haryana colleges extended

Chandigarh The Haryana government has extended the deadline for admission in the second and third year academic session of all government, aided and private undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in the state till August 31. In view of the demand of various colleges, the higher education department has reopened the admission portal for admission in the second and the third year academic session of all colleges and now interested students can apply online till August 31, the spokesperson said.

KCGMC students protest ‘poor’ facilities

KARNAL : Alleging poor facilities, hundreds of students of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMC), Karnal, on Wednesday held a silent protest. The protesting students gathered at a hall of the hospital and alleged that the college does not have the required facilities for the students and demanded that that college management should take immediate steps for sports complex, clean drinking water and a cafeteria on campus besides installation of CCTV cameras for the safety of the students. Around seven years have passed since the setting up of this college, but the government and the administration did not do anything for a sports complex.