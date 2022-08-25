Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 40 teams formed in Bhiwani to tackle lumpy skin disease in cattle

40 teams formed in Bhiwani to tackle lumpy skin disease in cattle

Updated on Aug 25, 2022 02:27 AM IST

Animal husbandry and dairying department has formed 40 teams in Bhiwani to tackle the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle in the district.these teams will look after the vaccination process and treat infected cattle.

Bhiwani deputy director (animal husbandry and dairying department) Jaswant said these teams will look after the vaccination process and treat the cattle infected with lumpy skin disease. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The animal husbandry and dairying department has formed 40 teams in Bhiwani to tackle the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle in the district. Bhiwani deputy director (animal husbandry and dairying department) Jaswant said these teams will look after the vaccination process and treat the infected cattle. “We have vaccinated 22,000 cattle in the district and nearly 55,000 goat pox vaccines will be delivered in one or two days,” he added.

