News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 40-year-old man kills father in SBS Nagar; arrested

40-year-old man kills father in SBS Nagar; arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Sep 25, 2023 01:07 AM IST

The police said the accused had been telling his relatives that his father met with an accident and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night

A 62-year-old man was hacked to death by his eldest son (40) in SBS Nagar’s Saloh village.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC on the complaint of one of the daughters of the deceased.
The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC on the complaint of one of the daughters of the deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Surinder Kumar, who was residing with his son Balram Kumar, the accused. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC on the complaint of one of the daughters of the deceased.

The police said the accused had been telling his relatives that his father met with an accident and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

However, when the matter was reported to the police, it came to fore that the accused had concocted the accident story and had killed his father. The accused has been taken into custody.

The police said the deceased’s daughters alleged that their brother was a habitual drinker and used to physically assault his father.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out