40-year-old woman held with heroin in Chandigarh

The district crime cell of Chandigarh police arrested a 40-year-old woman with 35 grams of heroin on November 7. As per the police, the accused, Amarjeet Kaur of Sector-29, was arrested with the contraband at the Mango Garden near Sector 29- B Colony. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the Industrial Area police station.

1 held for stealing Manimajra resident’s phone

Chandigarh A 45-year-old man was arrested for a mobile phone theft that took place on October 31. As per the police, Lalit Kumar of Manimajra had reported that an unidentified person had stolen his phone from his house. Later, police arrested the accused, Purshotam, of Mauli Jagran village. The accused was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Agniveer recruitment for women starts in Ambala

Ambala An army recruitment rally under the ‘Agniveer’ scheme for women began at Kharga stadium in Ambala Cantonment on Monday. According to the Western Command of the Indian Army, a total of 362 candidates participated in the rally on the first day which was flagged off by ADG recruiting zone, Ambala. Candidates from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Union Territories of Delhi and Chandigarh are taking part in the recruitment that ends on November 11, the army said. HTC

Barwala village resident held for stealing 2 motorcycles

Panchkula A resident of Barwala village who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing two motorcycles was produced before the court on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Rohit. On October 28, a Sector-4 resident had filed a complaint with the police regarding theft of his motorcycle. His bike was stolen from outside a mosque. A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. HTC