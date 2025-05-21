44 boxes of IMFL seized in Zirakpur, 3 held

The excise department, with the help of the police, arrested three liquor smugglers and seized 44 boxes of IMFL. A case was registered against them under sections 61/1/14 and 78(2) of the Excise Act, officials said. The police presented the three accused in court on Tuesday and obtained a two-day police remand to trace the supply chain. (HT File)

The arrested individuals were identified as Veeru Singh from Mundia Kala, Ludhiana; Karan from Lachhman Nagar, Ludhiana; and Akshay Kumar from Khajri Chowk village, Gatho police station, Samastipur district, currently residing in Ludhiana. The police presented the three accused in court on Tuesday and obtained a two-day police remand to trace the supply chain.

Providing details about the case, excise inspector Gurpreet Singh Dhaliwal stated that they received information that the three were transporting a vehicle loaded with liquor from Chandigarh to Jalandhar. Acting on this information, a blockade was set up near McDonald’s Chowk in collaboration with the Zirakpur police on Tuesday morning at 5 am. When the traffickers attempted to pass through McDonald’s Chowk at around 11.15 am, their Mahindra pickup truck was stopped and checked, leading to the discovery of 44 boxes of Royal Stag brand liquor labelled for sale in Chandigarh. Based on this, a case was registered under the Excise Act, and the traffickers were handed over to the Zirakpur police. The investigating officer mentioned that the accused were remanded for two days to uncover the supply chain.