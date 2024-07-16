44 people stranded near Himachal’s Kunzum Pass rescued

Forty-four people were stranded for four hours overnight near Kunzum Pass in Lahaul and Spiti district, police said on Monday. The people were stranded for four hours overnight near Kunzum Pass in Lahaul and Spiti. (File)

The rescue operation was carried out by the district police from 2.30 am to 6 am, they said.

The passengers, which included 23 men, 19 women, a driver and a guide, were on their way to Kaza from Koksar when the bus got stuck in the mud about 500 metres behind the Kunzum Pass, towards Batal, police said.

Upon receiving information about the bus carrying 44 people and a pickup truck being stuck near the Kunzum Pass, a team was rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

Superintendent of police (SP) Mayank Chaudhary said after the incident, keeping in mind the security, the district police has decided that no tourist vehicle will be allowed from Koksar to Kaza and from Losar to Koksar after 4 pm.

“Only local vehicles, emergency vehicles and tourists with bookings will be allowed to travel towards Losar, and from Losar to Koksar after 4 pm,” the SP added.