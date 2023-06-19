Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 44 stranded persons rescued in HP’s Kangra

44 stranded persons rescued in HP’s Kangra

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 19, 2023 11:56 PM IST

The local police and State Disaster Response Force rescued 44 people stranded at various places in Kangra district after heavy rainfall

The local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 44 people, mostly tourists, stranded at various places in Dharamshala and Shahpur area of Kangra district after heavy rainfall. Rescue operation ended around Sunday midnight. Kangra Additional Superintendent of Police Hitesh Lakhanpal said that 30 people were rescued from Kareri Lake, located deep in foothills of Dhauladhar Mountains. The lake, a famous trekking destination, is about 14 kilometers from nearest road.

Tourists from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi and some locals were rescued. (HT Photo)
Tourists from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi and some locals were rescued. (HT Photo)

Tourists from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi and some locals were stranded after the local streams were swollen due to heavy rainfall in the region. Apart from it, the police and SDRF rescued eleven people in two groups from two locations near Bhagsu waterfall. Among them were tourists from Punjab and Delhi and three locals. Lakhanpal said three people were also rescued from Guna Mata temple trek. They were locals.

Bodies of drowned youth found

Meanwhile, rescue on Monday recovered the dead bodies of two youth who were drowned in Pong Lake near Bathu-Ki-Lari temple in Jawali subdivision on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Rajat Kumar,24, and Amit Kumar, 26. The duo had come to Bathu-Ki-Lari temple with their friends and drowned while taking a dip in the lake. Local police said their bodies have been taken to Nurpur hospital for postmortem.

