44,974 given govt jobs in 30 months: Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the Punjab government gave 44,974 jobs in merely 30 months of its tenure. Addressing a gathering during a function to hand over 293 appointment letters in various departments to youth, he said, “It is a historical juncture that will transform the destiny of youth. This reflects the commitment of the state government to ensure the well-being of youth and opening new avenues of employment for them.” Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann hands over an appointment letter to a candidate during a program in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Photo X)

Claiming that a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which “not even a single appointment out of these more than 44,000 has been challenged” in any court so far, he said the state government fills all the posts as soon as they are vacant in any department.

“It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that selections have been made purely on the basis of their eligibility and intelligence. Due to concerted efforts of the Punjab government, reverse migration has started in the state. It is on record that educational institutions in the state are witnessing a huge surge in admissions by the youth,” he said.

Instead of going abroad in search of green pastures, the youth of the state are now working hard here to get jobs, said Mann. “Even youth who had gone to other countries earlier are now coming back and getting jobs by working hard,” he said.

He also said the focus of his government is to ensure that youth become job givers instead of job seekers.

On the health sector, Mann said 842 ‘Aam Aadmi clinics’ have already been established by the government which treated more than two crore people. As many as 30 more such clinics are being set up, he said.

The newly appointed employees thanked the CM. Shivani Sharma, an ophthalmic officer from Ludhiana, said she beamed with joy as she shared the news of her brother also securing a job on the same day. She said that she was feeling double-delighted as it is a moment of immense pride for her family.

Gurdeep Kaur, an MLT-2 from Kharar, attended the function with her newborn. She thanked the CM for completing the recruitment process in a free and fair manner.

Gurlal Singh, a block extension educator from Chabhal (Taran Taran), said, “When I received the phone call about the job, I was surprised as I never expected it.”

Hardeep Singh, an MLT from Sri Muktsar Sahib, said he had previously considered going abroad, but the state government’s initiatives had changed his perception.