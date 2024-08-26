45 BSF troopers to attend boot camp on drone tech

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab, in collaboration with Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, and supported by the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), has initiated a five days boot camp titled ‘Drone Technology: Ethics and Application for Border Management’ on Monday. The participants will be trained on the latest drone applications (HT File)

The camp is being attended by 45 BSF personnel and will undergo intensive training provided by leading experts from the drone technology industry. The participants will be trained on the latest drone applications, with a focus on enhancing operational capability.

Inaugurating the event, Punjab BSF inspector general Atul Fulzele said the boot camp aims to enhance the operational capabilities of BSF personnel by equipping them with advanced skills in drone technology for more effective border management and countering the rogue drug menace.

“The training being conducted by the experts in drone technology focuses on the strategic use of drones for effective border management and combating drug smuggling. This initiative highlights BSF’s commitment to integrate advanced technology with its operations, ensuring India’s borders are secured with greater precision and efficiency,” he said.

“The knowledge and skills gained during this boot camp are expected to significantly enhance the operational effectiveness of BSF personnel in the field,” Fulzele said.