48 JKAS officers shifted

In a middle rung administrative shake up, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday ordered the transfer of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers from various departments, including additional deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates. Anil Kumar Thakur, ADC Basholi, has been transferred and posted as ADC Doda, vice Sudershan Kumar who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting. (Representational image)

“In the interest of administration, the transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect”, reads the order.

Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as ADC Awantipora, vice Nazir Ahmad Mir, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Riyaz Ahmad Shah, joint director (JD) administration in the directorate of rural development, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as ADC Kupwara, vice Mohammad Rouf Rehman who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Sundeep Singh Bali, programme officer, ICDS project, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as ADC Anantnag, vice Alyaz Ahmad Naisroo who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Pankaj Bhagotra, programme officer, ICDS Project, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as ADC Basholi.

Ramkesh Sharma, deputy excise commissioner (distilleries), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as ADC Sunderbani, vice Rajeev Magotra who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting. Chander Parkash, additional secretary to the government, school education department, has been transferred and posted as ADC Rajouri, vice Rajeev Kumar Khajuria who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Pritam Lal Thapa, member, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as ADC Nowshera vice Babu Ram Tandon who shall report to the general administration department for further posting.

Syed Altaf Hussain Musvi, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gulmarg, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Gulmarg, has been transferred and posted as ADC Baramulla, vice Zahoor Ahmad Raina, who shall report to the general administration department for further posting.

Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, JKAS, SDM Srinagar (West), has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, vice Fayaz Ahmad Banday, JKAS, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting. Mir Imtiyaz-ul-Aziz, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as ADC Srinagar, vice Syed Ahmad Kataria, JKAS, who shall report to the general administration department for further posting.

Syed Fahim Ahmad Bihaqi, project officer, wage employment (ACD) Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as ADC Ganderbal, vice Gulzar Ahmad, who shall report to the general administration department for further posting.

Vishavjeet Singh, secretary, Jammu Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as ADC Kathua, vice Ranjit Singh, who shall report to the general administration department for further posting.

Aadil Fareed, assistant commissioner (central) in the office of divisional commissioner, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as ADC Srinagar, vice Khalid Hussain Malik, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Sunil Kumar Bhutyal, assistant commissioner revenue, Doda, has been transferred and posted as ADC Bhaderwah, vice Mr. Sunil Kumar, JKAS, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Javed Naseem Masoodi, SDM Lolab, holding additional charge of sub-registrar Lolab, has been transferred and posted as ADC Handwara, against an available vacancy.

Mudasir Ahmad, assistant commissioner panchayat, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as SDM Lolab.

Manu Hansa, deputy director, tribal affairs, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SDM Jammu (South), vice Rafiq Ahmad, who shall report to the general administration department for further posting.

Reyaz Ahmad Shah, deputy director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as assistant commissioner Revenue, Kulgam, vice Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Shafqat Majeed Bhat, collector, PHE, irrigation and flood control, Jammu, holding additional charge of collector, land acquisition, 220KV power development department, Jammu & collector, ERA, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SDM Mahore, vice Mazahir Hussain Shah, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Deepak Kumar, assistant commissioner, relief organization (migrants), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SDM, Jammu (North), against an available vacancy.

Anshumali Sharma, assistant commissioner revenue, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as SDM Bhawan, Katra, vice, Vikas Anand, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Ashraf Pervaz, deputy director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as assistant commissioner revenue, Doda.

Ajay Bharti, deputy director, estates, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as assistant commissioner revenue, Samba, vice Kusum Chib, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Mukhter Ahmad, SDM Chowki Choura, holding additional charge of sub-registrar, Chowki Choura, has been transferred and posted as SDM Akhnoor, against an available vacancy. Irfan Bahadur, project officer, wage employment (ACD), Bandipora, has been transferred and posted as SDM Srinagar (West).

Shokat Hayat Mattoo, deputy director, tourism, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as assistant commissioner revenue, Ramban, vice Harpal Singh who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Jahangir Ahmed, deputy district election officer, Shopian, is transferred and posted as SDM Khansahib.

Phulail Singh, project officer, wage employment (ACD), Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as SDM Hiranagar, against an available vacancy.

Mohd Sayeed, district mineral officer, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as assistant commissioner revenue, Poonch, vice Qadeer-ul- Rehman, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Tariq Ahmad Malik, SDM Khansahib, holding additional charge of sub-registrar, Khansahib, has been transferred and posted as assistant commissioner revenue, Anantnag, vice Raeis Ahmad Bhat, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Mohd. Naseeb, deputy secretary to the Government, social welfare department, has been transferred and posted as SDM Banihal, vice Rizwan Asgar, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Ranjeet Singh, project officer, wage employment (ACD), Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as SDM Chenani, vice Gurdev Kumar, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Ankush Hans, deputy director, information (PR), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SDM Chowki Choura. Nazir Ahmad Bhat, BDO, Wavoora, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as SDM Kangan, vice Nuzhat Khurshid, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting. Jaliel Ahmad Mir DPO Baramulla, is transferred and posted as SDM Gulmarg.

Sheikh Salahu-ud-din reader in the office of financial commissioner (revenue), J&K, is transferred and posted as assistant commissioner revenue, Ganderbal, vice Mohammad Altaf Bhat, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Qaiser Mehmood, Tehsildar, Shahbadbala, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as SDM Pahalgam, vice Shurjeel Ali Naiku who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Imtiaz, tehsildar, Banihal, is transferred and posted as SDM Gool, against an available vacancy.

Sheetal Kumar Sharma, ARTO, Doda, is transferred and posted as SDM Thathri, against an available vacancy.

Anuradha, OSD in the office of CEO, Mission Youth, is transferred and posted as SDM RS Pura, vice Seema Parihar, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Sundeep Kumar, functional manager, DIC, Kathua, is transferred and posted as SDM Bani, vice Giasul Haq, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Sandeep Dubey functional manager, DIC, Samba, is transferred and posted as SDM Vijaypur, vice Umesh Sharma who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Bilal Ahmad tehsildar, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as SDM Zainpora, vice Nisar Ahmad Wani who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Umar Gulzar, tehsildar (Hqr) Srinagar, is transferred and posted as assistant commissioner revenue, Srinagar, vice Aijaz Ahmad Shah, who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Kawaljit Singh Bali, deputy secretary in the lieutenant governor’s secretariat, is transferred and posted as SDM Ghagwal, vice Sunaina Saini who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Zuber Ahmad Bhat tehsildar (North), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SDM Srinagar (East), vice Aamir Choudhary who shall report to the general administration department, for further posting. Nitin Verma tehsildar, Bharat Bagla, is transferred and posted as assistant commissioner revenue, Reasi.