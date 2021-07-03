Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 dead, as many hurt as SUV plunges into gorge in J&K
(Image for representational purpose only)
(Image for representational purpose only)
chandigarh news

5 dead, as many hurt as SUV plunges into gorge in J&K

At least five people died and as many were injured after a Srinagar-bound cab plunged into a gorge in Ramban district around 4
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:28 AM IST

At least five people died and as many were injured after a Srinagar-bound cab plunged into a gorge in Ramban district around 4.30pm on Friday.

Ramban senior superintendent of police (SSP) PD Nitya said, the SUV veered off the road after hitting another vehicle at Digdol.

Soon after the mishap, Ramban police along with QRT, UTDRF and Indian Army rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

The injured have been identified driver Khadim Hussain of Neel, Asmeena, 15, of Neel, Jeevan Singh, 30 of Panthyal, Naima Bano, 16, of Neel and Sukhdev Singh, 80, of Pantiyal.

The injured have been admitted to district hospital in Ramban where they are undergoing treatment.

Identities of those who died in the accident are being ascertained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.