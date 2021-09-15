5 houses gutted in Kinnaur; no loss of life reported

A major fire incident was reported in Ramni panchayat of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said as per initial reports, at least five houses have been damaged in the fire. He said the villagers have been trying to douse the flames. A team of firefighters and emergency workers has been rushed to the spot.

No loss of life has been reported in the incident so far. However, damage to the property may run into lakhs. Further reports are awaited.

Body of missing trekker from Punjab found near Manimahesh

The police rescuers have found the body of a missing trekker near Kamal Kund, three kilometers ahead of famous pilgrimage site Manimahesh Lake. The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab.

The body was recovered on Tuesday and is being brought to Bharmour, said Chamba deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Abhimanyou Verma.

Earlier, two of his companions — a Gujarat woman and a Ludhiana man — were found dead on September 13. A Chamba youth was also found dead in the same area on September 12. Prima facie, all of them died due to cold and lack of oxygen.

Verma said that seven pilgrims from Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab were also rescued from Kamal Kund area. He said a group of 14 pilgrims had embarked on Manimahesh Kailash Parikrama from Kugti village side on September 10. While seven returned after failing to cross the Jotnu Pass, the remaining ones were stuck near a glacier. Those who returned had filed a missing report after which a rescue team was sent.