5,000 default in payment of ₹3.50 crore water, sewerage bills in Karnal
Over 5,000 owners of commercial and residential buildings in Karnal did not pay water supply and sewerage bills amounting to ₹3.50 crore for the past few years, forcing HSVP to prepare a list of defaulters
Over 5,000 owners of commercial and residential buildings of Smart City Karnal did not pay their water supply and sewerage bills amounting to ₹3.50 crore for the past few years, forcing the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to prepare a list of defaulters.
The officials have prepared a list of the defaulting residents and notices are being issued to them for the immediate recovery of the dues.
As per the list prepared by the officials, there are around 16,000 valid connections of water and sewerage in around 15 sectors of Karnal city and the HSVP charges approximately ₹500 per month per household for a 200 sq metre plot for both drinking water and sewage management. But for the past couple of years, owners of 5,000 residential and commercial buildings did not pay their bills taking the pending amount to around ₹3.50 crore, said an official privy to the information.
The officials said that most of the defaulters are owners of big residential houses and commercial buildings. Even hundreds of community centres, dharamshalas and institutions are also among the defaulters.
Even several reminders were sent to them but the response was poor and now notices are being given to them and further action will be taken as per the law if they fail to clear their dues in a time-bound manner, said the officials.
They said that they have got instructions from the higher authorities for the recovery of the pending dues.
Executive engineer, HSVP, Karnal, Dharmbir said out of 16,000 consumers, 5,000 are among the list of defaulters as they did not clear their bills for the past two to three years. He said that the list of such consumers has been prepared and notices have already been sent to around 1,000 owners of such properties.
On what action will be taken if they fail to pay their bills even after the notices, he said “We are issuing final notices and if they fail to clear their dues, we will cut their supply of the drinking water as per the instruction from the higher authorities”.
-
Inmate who accused jail staff of engraving ‘gangster’ booked
Ferozepur: An inmate lodged at Ferozepur central jail, who charged security personnel on the jail premises for using a hot iron rod on hTarsem Singh'sbody and forcibly engraving word “gangster”, was booked by Ferozepur police on Wednesday late night. A native of village Mirzapur in Kapurthala district, Tarsem Singh, booked in 15 cases under attempt to murder, arms act, robbery, drugs trafficking is lodged as undertrial at central jail here.
-
4 members of ISI-backed terror module sent to police remand
Four members of a terror module operated by Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh, who were arrested on August 14 from Delhi, were produced before the Mohali court. During their production in the court, the police sought 10 days police remand and the court granted 5 days remand to be produced again on August 23. The four members were held with three hand grenades, arms and ammunition from Delhi.
-
Mann orders upgrade of 5 link roads
Chandigarh : As a tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujri, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered the upgrade and strengthening of five link roads connecting Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib at a cost of Rs 8.19 crore. The CM directed that the roads should be ready before Shaheedi Sabha this year. A major facelift of Fatehgarh Sahib town is also being planned, he said, while chairing a meeting here.
-
Four of family from Haryana killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Four members of a family, including a minor, were killed and another was injured on Thursday when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in this district, police said. The accident took place near Kushaliya village, they said. Five people were travelling in the SUV at the time of the accident. Four of the five died on the spot while a 10-year-old girl was severely injured.
-
Irregularities in foodgrain transportation: Food dept, procurement agencies’ staff go on mass leave in Punjab
Two days after the Punjab vigilance bureau registered a case against the transport and cartage contractor hired by the state food and civil supplies department, the staff, including officers of the department and the procurement agencies Markfed, Punsup and warehousing corporation, on Thursday announced to go on mass casual leave for an indefinite period as a protest against the vigilance case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics