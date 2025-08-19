50-year-old held for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl at Panchkula park

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl at a park in Panchkula on Monday morning. A case has been registered under Section 8 of the POCSO Act at the Women police station in Panchkula. (HT File)

According to police, the mother of the girl had left her at the park while heading to a market. The accused took advantage of the situation and touched the minor’s private parts, also making obscene gestures. A witness at the scene alerted the police and a team arrived. The child, who had fled the scene in fear, was also located in a few hours. The girl recounted the incident to the police and her family.

Despite the mother’s refusal to file a report, the police commissioner took suo motu action, considering the gravity of the case. Women police station in-charge Neha Sandhu registered a case under Section 8 of the POCSO Act, following which the accused was arrested. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.