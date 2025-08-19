Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

50-year-old held for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl at Panchkula park

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 08:12 am IST

According to Panchkula police, the mother of the girl had left her at the park while heading to a market. The accused took advantage of the situation and touched the minor’s private parts, also making obscene gestures

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl at a park in Panchkula on Monday morning.

A case has been registered under Section 8 of the POCSO Act at the Women police station in Panchkula. (HT File)
A case has been registered under Section 8 of the POCSO Act at the Women police station in Panchkula. (HT File)

According to police, the mother of the girl had left her at the park while heading to a market. The accused took advantage of the situation and touched the minor’s private parts, also making obscene gestures. A witness at the scene alerted the police and a team arrived. The child, who had fled the scene in fear, was also located in a few hours. The girl recounted the incident to the police and her family.

Despite the mother’s refusal to file a report, the police commissioner took suo motu action, considering the gravity of the case. Women police station in-charge Neha Sandhu registered a case under Section 8 of the POCSO Act, following which the accused was arrested. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 50-year-old held for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl at Panchkula park
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On