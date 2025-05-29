520gm heroin, 220 illegal liquor boxes seized in Mohali

The police have uncovered a major drug trafficking network, seizing 520 gm heroin from three arrested individuals. Operating under the jurisdiction of the Zirakpur sub-division police, the Dhakoli police station made the arrests as part of the Punjab government’s ongoing campaign against drug trafficking. SP Gill commended his team for their its efforts and urged the public to support the police by reporting any information related to criminal activities. (HT Photo)

Led by SP Jaswinder Singh Gill of the Zirakpur sub-division, the police also recovered 220 boxes of liquor marked for sale exclusively in Chandigarh.

SP Jaswinder Singh Gill stated that the police received a tip-off about Balraj Singh, son of Narinder Singh from Tarn Taran, who was residing in a rented accommodation in Kharar and allegedly involved in drug distribution in Zirakpur. Upon his arrest, 20 gm heroin was recovered from his possession. Based on the information provided by him, the police arrested two more individuals, Gurbhej Singh, son of Gurdeep Singh, and Sukhvir Singh, son of Bhajan Singh, both residents of Naurangabad village in the Tarn Taran district. An additional 500 gm heroin was recovered from them.

In a separate operation, the Dhakoli police also registered a case against Ude Bhan Singh, a resident of Sarangpur in Ambala district, for possessing 220 boxes of liquor (10,560 bottles) intended for sale exclusively in Chandigarh.

SP Gill commended his team for their its efforts and urged the public to support the police by reporting any information related to criminal activities.

Three held with drugs in separate cases in Mohali

Mohali Police have arrested three individuals in separate anti-drug operations, recovering a total of 26 gm heroin and 1 kg opium in the past 24 hours.

In the first case, under the jurisdiction of the Lehli police post, police arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 1 kg opium from his possession. The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Naresh Pal, son of Rampal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He was produced in the Dera Bassi court, which granted him a one-day police remand.

Inspector Satinder Singh, SHO, Lalru police station, stated that the arrest was made during routine patrolling by a police team led by Amandeep Singh, in-charge of the Lehli police post. The team was patrolling along the Ambala-Chandigarh highway when it noticed a man walking near the toll plaza with a black bag slung over his shoulder. Upon seeing the police, the suspect turned around and tried to walk away suspiciously. The police immediately apprehended him and searched his bag, recovering the opium. Amandeep revealed that the accused had brought the consignment from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and was en route to deliver it to an unidentified person in Chandigarh.

In another incident, police in Zirakpur arrested a man during a blockade and recovered 16 gm heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Mustafabad village in Fatehgarh Sahib district. Investigating officer Narender Kumar stated that the police had set up a blockade on the 200-foot PR-7 road, behind the Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan. During the operation, Harpreet had tried to walk away upon seeing the police post. The police detained him on suspicion, searched him, and recovered the heroin from his possession. He was arrested on the spot, and a case under the NDPS Act was registered.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Dera Bassi Police arrested another individual with 10 gm heroin near the bus stand. The accused has been identified as Satinder Singh, a resident of Paragpur village in Dera Bassi. He was presented in the court, which granted him a one-day police remand. SHO Paramjit Singh, who was on patrol with his team, noticed the pedestrian behaving suspiciously. Upon searching, the police recovered heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.