565 Chandigarh residents fined for not separating waste

In a bid to achieve 100% waste segregation at source, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has started issuing challans to residents failing to separate waste.

Since February 20, as many as 1,351 persons across the city have been issued the challans, of which 565 residents were fined on Tuesday alone.

A fine of ₹232 has been imposed on each violator, which will be added to their water bill. The MC has constituted 40 teams to carry out the drive.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said it has been over three years since the civic body made segregation of waste at source compulsory, but residents are still to get in the habit of separating dry and wet waste, as has been observed at the materials recovery facilities and waste processing plants of the city.

She said the Chandigarh MC is aiming for 100% waste processing, for which it needs to ensure 100% waste segregation at source. She residents should handle the waste responsibly and ensure that it does not end up at the Dadumajra landfill in mixed form.