₹590-cr govt funds fraud: Court grants 2-day additional remand to ACB for ex-IDFC First Bank officials

A court in Panchkula on Wednesday, granted two days of additional police remand for accused Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar in connection with ₹590-crore Haryana government funds fraud case involving IDFC First Bank. The remand was granted to the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to continue its investigation into the alleged financial irregularities. A case was registered on February 23 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act. (HT Photo for representation)

The investigation agency had sought a seven-day police remand for the former officials of the bank. Earlier, the accused had already been placed under a seven-day police remand following their arrest last month. Meanwhile, co-accused Swati Singla and Abhishek Singla have been sent to judicial custody.

A case was registered on February 23 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the course of the investigation, the vigilance agency also arrested Naresh Kumar Bhuwani, a superintendent in the office of the director, development and panchayat, Haryana, along with Manish Jindal from Mohali.

According to the investigating agency, the case involves a large-scale, multilayered fraud carried out through fraudulent banking operations and fictitious transactions. Government funds were allegedly diverted to shell entities directly or indirectly owned by the accused, resulting in a significant loss to the public exchequer.

While seeking additional remand of both accused, the agency informed the court that each layer of the financial transactions is being verified carefully, and the accused need to be confronted with specific entries. Several bank accounts linked to shell entities such as Swastik, Cap Co Fintack and SRR Planning have been identified in the first layer, along with hundreds of accounts in the second layer.

During earlier custody, certain crucial facts emerged, but the investigation is still at a critical stage. The agency recently received fresh material evidence, including financial records, bank account statements, digital records and transactional data, even as late as March 3, 2026. Therefore, the extension of police remand was sought to confront the accused with this material.

Investigators are also examining the complete modus operandi of the alleged fraud, identifying additional shell entities and beneficiary accounts, and determining the role of co-accused, including public servants and bank officials. The agency further informed the court that documents related to movable and immovable properties allegedly purchased using proceeds of the crime are yet to be recovered.

In addition, records from nine departments of the government of Haryana were received over the past two days. The agency also told the court that during the earlier police remand, the accused allegedly gave misleading, evasive and false replies and did not cooperate with investigators.

Call logs and email logs linked to the bank accounts under investigation have been partially received, while the remaining records are expected shortly. Investigators plan to confront the accused with the mobile numbers and email IDs used for transaction alerts, debit confirmations and account statements.