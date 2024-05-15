598 candidates file nomination papers for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats

As many as 598 candidates have filed nominations for 13 parliament segments in Punjab till Tuesday, the last date for the nominations. Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C said that on the last day, 226 nominations were filed. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a roadshow in support of Subhash Sharma, BJP candidate from tge Anandpur Sahib constituency, in Rupnagar on Tuesday (ANI)

Elections in Punjab are scheduled on June 1, in the last and the seventh phase, and the process for filing nominations began on May 7.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As many as 15 nominations filed papers from Gurdaspur, with a majority of them being independents. Similarly, 18 nominations have been filed from Amritsar, including Emaan Singh Mann from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar). Emaan is the son of party president Simranjeet Singh Mann, the sitting MP from Sangrur, and is seeking re-election.

In the Khadoor Sahib segment, where radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh is contesting as an Independent, 15 nominations were filed on the last day. SAD (Amritsar) candidate Harpal Singh filed his papers today.

In Jalandhar, 18 nominations were filed, including Sarabjit Singh from the SAD (Amritsar).

Jaswant Singh, who belongs to SAD (Amritsar), filed nominations from Hoshiarpur, taking the day’s nominations to 10. As many as 23 nominations have been filed from the Anandpur Sahib constituency, and 31 from Ludhiana, and the majority of candidates were independents.

In Fatehgarh Sahib, 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers, including Amar Singh of the Congress and Gejja Ram of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the Faridkot constituency, Aam Aadmi Party’s Karamjit Singh Anmol filed his nomination and a total of 16 nominations were submitted.

Nineteen nominations have been filed from Ferozepur, 17 in Bathinda, 15 in Sangrur and 12 in Patiala, most of whom are independents. Sibin C further that nomination papers will be scrutinized on May 15, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till May 17.