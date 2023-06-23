5-crore museum to come up at Hussainiwala memorial: Union minister

A museum worth ₹5 crore will be set up at Hussainiwala National Martyrs Memorial, while Bhagat Singh’s hideout in Ferozepur will be ‘preserved’ by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). This was announced by Union minister of state (culture, law and justice) Arjun Ram Meghwal after visiting the memorial at Hussainiwala and Bhagat Singh’s hideout at local Turi Bazar on Thursday. Union minister of state Arjun Ram Meghwal at Hussainiwala National Martyrs Memorial in Ferozepur on Thursday.

“The museum will have complete information about the contribution and hardships suffered by the martyrs, besides some unsung heroes, while the preservation of the hideout by the ASI will upkeep the rare treasure of a legendary martyr who is yet a youth icon,” said the minister

“Ferozepur has immense tourism potential following a large number of historical places here and a team of the Union culture ministry will soon visit here to do the ground survey and prepare a comprehensive project to fetch tourists not only from India but abroad too,” said the minister. He was accompanied by BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

Meanwhile, Meghwal paid tributes at the samadhis of martyrs’ Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and later also inspected the Gang canal.

“The Gang canal was established by Raja Ganga Ram of Rajasthan in 1925 and on completion of its 100 years, a mega event will be organised,” he said.

A delegation of the local bar council submitted its representation and a group of local residents raised their demand to set up a satellite centre of PGI at Ferozepur soon, with the minister.

“To combat prevalent drug menace and unemployment among youth, a proposal will be taken up with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up a defence-related industry in the border town,” he claimed

The hideout of Bhagat Singh, located in the heart of Ferozepur town, is now in private possession. The building was used by Bhagat Singh and his friends — Chander Shekhar Azad, Sukhdev, Shiv Verma, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Mahavir Singh and other freedom fighters — as their secret headquarters from August 10, 1928 to February 4, 1929. Bhagat Singh also got his hair trimmed here, to change his appearance.

The ground floor and the first floor of the building were taken on rent by some private persons. They now run a pharmacy on the ground floor and use the first floor as their residence. Since 1968, the building is under Shri Krishna Bhagati Satsang Trust.

A number of organisations have been raising the issue of the upkeep of the building for the past several years.