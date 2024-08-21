6 held with seven illegal weapons in Mohali

In a span of around 10-days, Mohali police have arrested six men in two different cases and recovered seven illegal weapons from them. In another case, police arrested Amandeep Chaudhary, 27 and Manoj Kumar, 26, of Panchkula and recovered two illegal weapons, including a .12 bore double barrel and .32 bore pistol. The accused were involved in illegal mining, said SP Yadav. (HT Photo)

The information was shared by the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek along with three SP’s, including SP investigation Jyoti Yadav, SP rural Manpreet Singh and SP city Harbir Singh Attwal during a press conference held at SSP office building, Mohali, on Tuesday. The conference was organised to share recoveries and arrests by the Mohali police.

SSP Deepak Pareek said that CIA, Mohali arrested four men in one case and recovered five illegal weapons, including one.30 bore pistol and four.32 bore pistols, from them.

The accused were identified as Vansh Bharadwaj, 21, his brother Ansh Bharadwaj, 20, of Mohali; Jasmeet Singh, 20, of Sector 46-A, Chandigarh and Amandeep Singh, alias Billa, 29, of Mohali. They were booked under Arms Act at phase 11 police station.

SP Jyoti Yadav informed that initially Vansh, Ansh and Jasmeet were arrested following a tip-off. On their disclosure, Amandeep Singh was arrested.

“More suspects will soon be arrested in the case. The arrested are linked with weapon suppliers sitting abroad. The weapons were delivered to them at Sector-43 bus stand and Panipat,” SP Yadav said.

In another case, police arrested Amandeep Chaudhary, 27 and Manoj Kumar, 26, of Panchkula and recovered two illegal weapons, including a .12 bore double barrel and .32 bore pistol. The accused were involved in illegal mining, said SP Yadav.

3 snatchers held

Police also arrested three persons for allegedly snatching two gas cylinders and mobile phones from am employee of gas agency on August 8 at knifepoint.

The accused were identified as Gagandeep Singh, 27, of Sohana; Gurjeet Singh, 30, of Patiala and Karandeep Singh of Sector 82, Mohali.

Police recovered both the cylinders, a mobile and a scooter from the accused besides weapons used in the crime.