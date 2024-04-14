6 killed as van falls into gorge in Doda

At least six people, including four of a family, were killed and four others injured when a private van veered off road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district late on Saturday, said officials. Doda district commissioner Harvinder Singh said, “a Maruti Eco van with 10 people on board, including the driver, plunged into a deep gorge around 7.15 pm near Phagsoo (HT File)

Doda district commissioner Harvinder Singh said, “a Maruti Eco van with 10 people on board, including the driver, plunged into a deep gorge around 7.15 pm near Phagsoo.”

The deputy magistrate added that the dead and injured have been shifted to a hospital. Phagsoo area falls under the Thathri sub-division in Doda district. The vehicle was on its way from Thathri to Khanpura in Phagsoo.

The dead and injured are being identified, he informed. Police have registered a case under section 279 and 304-A of the India Penal Code.

A police officer said that exact reason behind the accident would be known only after a thorough probe but prima facie, it appeared that the van was being driven rashly.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and issued instructions to the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons.

Thathri station house officer (SHO) Suresh Gautam, who led the rescue operation, the deceased included a woman and a four-year-old girl. He said that the injured have been hospitalised and their condition is said to be critical..

The injured were evacuated to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, he said, adding that the vehicle suffered extensive damage in the accident. The police identified four deceased as Mukhtiyar Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad, Mohd Rafi and Ireena Begum.

The parents of the four-year-old girl who lost her life were injured in the accident and have been hospitalised, the police said.

The other injured included Sufiyan Sheikh and two girls, they said. Expressing grief over the accident, L-G Sinha said, “I am deeply grieved and shocked at the tragic loss of lives and injuries resulting from the unfortunate road accident at Phagsoo, Doda today.” He conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“I have issued instructions to district administration to provide all necessary assistance, as provided in rule, to the affected persons,” the L-G added.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairperson and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and demanded intensified measures to curb the rising accidents in Chenab valley region.

With inputs from PTI