6 months on, skill centre in memory of Parkash Singh Badal yet to take off

Six months after the Centre announced the Parkash Singh Badal Skill India Centre at Badal village, work on developing the ambitious project has failed to take off. Mata Jaswant Kaur Memorial School at Badal village in Muktsar which would house the proposed Parkash Singh Badal Skill India Centre. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Last year, on April 25, on the occasion of the second death anniversary of the late chief minister, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) had announced that it would set up a state-of-the-art centre to provide specialised training to 2,000 students each year.

At a gala public function in April to pay tribute to the five-time chief minister, NSDC had announced plans to make the centre functional within three months.

According to the information, the project dedicated to the late Akali patriarch witnessed a roadblock due to the delayed restructuring of NSDC amid allegations of irregularities in various projects across the country.

Sources said that various new projects were put on hold until the new team of the NSDC is constituted.

Officials privy to the developments in the NSDC said that in May, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the national agency was removed from his office, which was followed by a decision to restructure.

As per NSDC, the proposed project would be started at the premises of Mata Jaswant Kaur Memorial School, run by the Badal family.

There was a plan to train youth in different trades, healthcare, construction, agricultural technology and sports infrastructure.

A spot visit to the proposed site on Friday revealed that there was no progress in the project, and NSDC has not even placed any board at the well-maintained but defunct school building.

Principal of Mata Jaswant Kaur Memorial School, Pushpendra Kumar Rana, said the primary wing of the school was kept for the proposed centre as the primary wing has been shifted to the main school complex.

Rana, who was coordinating the proposed project, said that it was planned that NSDC would rope in experts from the Rupnagar-based Lamrin Tech Skill University (PSTU) as resource persons at Badal.

LTSU is considered a first-of-its-kind industry-led skill university in India, incubated by IBM as an industry partner.

Rana said that the Union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) gave its approval to develop a centre at Badal village, and an official communication in this regard was handed by the then NSDC adviser Sandeep Kaura at the second barsi of the late leader.

Kaura, who was also the chancellor of the LSTU, was mandated to develop the centre dedicated to Badal.

“After Kaura left LSTU, there was no communication from the NSDC. We are eagerly awaiting an official response as the institute is keen to work towards skill development of the youth to make them employable in the job market,” added Rana.

Kaura said that he hopes to join NSDC back with the new leadership and complete the task to develop a skill centre at Badal village.