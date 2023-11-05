60-yr-old factory worker killed in hit-and-run near Dhandhari

A 60-year-old factory worker was on Sunday killed in a hit-and-run incident, being mowed down by a speeding vehicle on the National Highway near Dhandari. Police informed the victim’s co-workers after establishing his identity. (iStock)

The victim, who has been identified as Mahinderpal Singh, a resident of Dhandhari, was crossing the road at the time.

After being informed about the incident, Sahnewal Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified vehicle driver.

According to the information, Mahinderpal lived on the premises of the factory where he was employed. A native of Uttar Pradesh, the victim had been residing in the city for the past one decade.

He was first spotted lying by the road by a few passers-by, who informed the police.

A team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police informed the victim’s co-workers after establishing his identity

The co-workers told police that Mahinderpal was headed to the market to buy welding glasses. He is suspected to have been hit by a motor vehicle while crossing the road.

Sharing further details, Sahnewal police station house officer inspector Inderjit Singh Boparai said there was no eyewitness to the accident. Police have sent the body to civil hospital for an autopsy and informed Mahinderpal’s family members, who live in Uttar Pradesh.

