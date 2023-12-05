close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 7 held for illegal mining in Pathankot

7 held for illegal mining in Pathankot

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 05, 2023 08:52 AM IST

The minister said an operation against the illegal mining led to the arrests in connection with two separate cases and confiscation of four tippers loaded with raw material for crushing, a JCB machine and a tractor-trolley. He said that the mining and geology department then asked the police to register an FIR in the matter

At least seven persons have been arrested and equipment used for illegal mining has been seized in Pathankot district, mining and geology minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said on Monday.

The minister said an operation against the illegal mining led to the arrests in connection with two separate cases and confiscation of four tippers loaded with raw material for crushing, a JCB machine and a tractor-trolley. He said that the mining and geology department then asked the police to register an FIR in the matter.

“The department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal mining, and such operations will continue at a rapid pace in the coming days. Persons engaged in illegal mining will not be spared,” he added.

