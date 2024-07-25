7 of family injured after tractor-trailer hits 3-wheeler

Seven members of a family, including five girls, suffered severe injuries after a speeding tractor-trailer hit their three-wheeler near Ladhowal on Thursday. After the mishap, the tractor driver managed to escape from the spot. Seven members of a family, including five girls, suffered severe injuries after a speeding tractor-trailer hit their three-wheeler near Ladhowal on Thursday. (HT File)

The onlookers rushed the victims to Civil Hospital. Their condition is said to be stable. The victims have been identified as Salma of Ludhiana’s Malakpur village, her five daughters – Rajni, Simran, Shabnam, Jyoti, and Preeti – and brother-in-law, Harpreet Singh.

According to Rajni, the family had gone to Nakodar on Wednesday to attend the death anniversary of their maternal grandfather in the three-wheeler belonging to their uncle. While returning home on Thursday, a speeding tractor-trailer hit their three-wheeler from behind near Ladhowal. Due to the impact, the vehicle turned over on the road, and the family members suffered severe injuries.

Ladhowal police have initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR against the accused.